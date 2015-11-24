Amazing New 3D Covers For STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS From Empire
|Click to enlarge
The first set of three show off Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and Hans Solo (Harrison Ford) of course followed by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). I'm loving the rich colors but clearly Ford was photoshopped as a younger Solo - intentional for the movie? Or cosmetic for the cover? You decide.
Here's the storyline for the movie:
Thirty years after defeating the Galactic Empire, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and his army of Stormtroopers.
|Click to enlarge
Have you pre-purchased your large screen format, 3D tickets yet? You can bet I have. Can't wait. This thing is going to be massive. AVATAR massive? No way. SWTFA might break 2 billion, but it won't catch AVATAR. If you think differently - let me know!