Tuesday, November 24, 2015

Amazing New 3D Covers For STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS From Empire

Anticipation is still seeming to mount despite a near frenzied feeling already about the upcoming release of STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS. Helping to drive home this point is six new covers from Empire Magazine featuring characters from the movie. They apparently have 3D lenticulars - so definitely collectible.

The first set of three show off Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and Hans Solo (Harrison Ford) of course followed by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). I'm loving the rich colors but clearly Ford was photoshopped as a younger Solo - intentional for the movie? Or cosmetic for the cover? You decide.

Here's the storyline for the movie:
Thirty years after defeating the Galactic Empire, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and his army of Stormtroopers.

In the next set of three we have Rey and BB-8 (Daisy Ridley), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and Finn (John Boyega). Christie seems to be perfect casting for this role. She's 6'3" and I'm sure will take on all challengers! Great hero poses from the cast.

Have you pre-purchased your large screen format, 3D tickets yet? You can bet I have. Can't wait. This thing is going to be massive. AVATAR massive? No way. SWTFA might break 2 billion, but it won't catch AVATAR. If you think differently - let me know!

