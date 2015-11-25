MUST WATCH: First Trailer For CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR
I won't ruin the trailer for you visually - it was tempting to put up screenshots from the more interesting scenes, but you can see it for yourself in action below. Of course you may be reserving all that initial surprise for the movie itself and if you can do that - congratulations! It's a long haul until release.
What I will say is I love how the characters are clashing AND coming together for this thing. I can imagine CACV building tension to the extreme and then cutting it loose. I can see where 3D is going to augment scenes. It's been a long time coming but we're finally going to have a toe-to-toe between Stark and Rogers.
Enjoy. CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR opens on May 6.