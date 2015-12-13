Check The First Trailer For Emmerich's INDEPENDENCE DAY: RESURGENCE
INDEPENDENCE DAY: RESURGENCE - Roland Emmerich's sequel to his 1996 hit - 20 years later. I wasn't expecting too much as with all that time passing and Will Smith not involved. Now, after seeing the trailer I'm thinking Smith has made a mistake not being in it! It's looking very interesting indeed.
I won't spoil the trailer for you, but do yourself a favor and check it out. Emmerich is known for end of the world scenarios and obviously this fits the bill. Speaking of bills, Bill Pullman is back as President Whitmore (obviously still not sitting in office) and his voice rings throughout the trailer.
My friend Dean Devlin produces once again, along with Emmerich and Harald Kloser.
Here's the boilerplate for the movie:
We always knew they were coming back. After INDEPENDENCE DAY redefined the event movie genre, the next epic chapter delivers global spectacle on an unimaginable scale. Using recovered alien technology, the nations of Earth have collaborated on an immense defense program to protect the planet. But nothing can prepare us for the aliens’ advanced and unprecedented force. Only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can bring our world back from the brink of extinction.
Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Judd Hirsch, Vivica A. Fox, Brent Spiner, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jessie Usher, Maika Monroe, Sela Ward
INDEPENDENCE DAY: RESURGENCE opens on June 24, 2016 in Real D 3D and IMAX 3.
