MUST WATCH: First Trailer For X-MEN: APOCALYPSE
This time though with X-MEN: APOCALYSE - wow. Director Bryan Singer has seemingly stepped up his game here and improved upon what was already a great movie in DAYS OF FUTURE PAST.
Note the character development especially in the trailer. I love the correlations they assert and while I'm growing very tired of superhero movies that present the end of the world, this looks like a very entertaining shot at it.
APOCALYSE stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac, Nicholas Hoult, Rose Byrne, Olivia Munn, Evan Peters, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Lucas Till, Josh Helman, Lana Condor and Ben Hardy.
Here's the synopsis for the movie:
Since the dawn of civilization, he was worshipped as a god. Apocalypse, the first and most powerful mutant from Marvel’s X-Men universe, amassed the powers of many other mutants, becoming immortal and invincible. Upon awakening after thousands of years, he is disillusioned with the world as he finds it and recruits a team of powerful mutants, including a disheartened Magneto (Michael Fassbender), to cleanse mankind and create a new world order, over which he will reign. As the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance, Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) with the help of Professor X (James McAvoy) must lead a team of young X-Men to stop their greatest nemesis and save mankind from complete destruction.
X-MEN: APOCALYPSE is slated for release on May 18, 2016. More when I get it - and I'm really looking forward to see what's next for marketing.
