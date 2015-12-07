What Can You Expect Before And After STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS At The Theater?
STAR TREK BEYOND is attached to pre-roll in front of STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS :-) I'm very happy to hear that and hopefully it includes some shots of the movie too and not just an I'm coming soon text laden visual.
As far as after SWTFA, I'm a firm believer in watching all the end credits of a movie I truly enjoy and I fully expect to do so with this movie - but there won't be any mid or end credit scenes to wait for according to director JJ Abrams himself.
But... do stay to honor all those that worked on the movie if you enjoyed it. You can be sometimes very surprised who you see up there to begin with and it's the ethical thing to do :-) Credit where credit is due.
So join me opening weekend for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS in 3D! Can't wait. I'll be seeing it in multiple formats and the first will be IMAX followed closely by REALD (UltraAVX). Stay tuned for my review!
STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS opens on December 18. STAR TREK BEYOND is slated for release on July 22, 2016.
