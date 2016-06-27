Watch: Final Trailer For Justin Lin's STAR TREK BEYOND
But with this final trailer, I'm seeing more character development, emotion and jaw-dropping visual effects and the Rihanna song "Sledgehammer" really adds another dimension. Love it.
Of course, the untimely passing of Anton Yelchin who plays Pavel Chekov in this beloved movie franchise has cast a somber shadow on the release, but one that we will celebrate in his memory.
STAR TREK BEYOND, the highly anticipated next installment in the globally popular Star Trek franchise, created by Gene Roddenberry and reintroduced by J.J. Abrams in 2009, returns with director Justin Lin ("The Fast and the Furious" franchise) at the helm of this epic voyage of the U.S.S. Enterprise and her intrepid crew. In "Beyond," the Enterprise crew explores the furthest reaches of uncharted space, where they encounter a mysterious new enemy who puts them and everything the Federation stands for to the test.
STAR TREK BEYOND opens on July 22.