WATCH: New Trailer For Disney's Live-Action PETE'S DRAGON
Robert Redford, Bryce Dallas Howard, Karl Urban and young Oakes Fegley star in what seems to be a gorgeous live-action version of the family favorite film.
Disney continues to bring over classic animations to live-action and while I was skeptical at first, I enjoyed CINDERELLA and this looks great.
Here's the storyline:
A reimagining of Disney’s cherished family film, PETE'S DRAGON is the adventure of an orphaned boy named Pete and his best friend Elliott, who just so happens to be a dragon. PETE'S DRAGON stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Oakes Fegley, Wes Bentley, Karl Urban, Oona Laurence and Oscar® winner Robert Redford. The film, which is directed by David Lower, is written by Lowery & Toby Halbrooks based on a story by Seton I. Miller and S.S. Field and produced by Jim Whitaker, p.g.a., with Barrie M. Osborne serving as executive producer.
For years, old wood carver Mr. Meacham (Robert Redford) has delighted local children with his tales of the fierce dragon that resides deep in the woods of the Pacific Northwest. To his daughter, Grace (Bryce Dallas Howard), who works as a forest ranger, these stories are little more than tall tales…until she meets Pete (Oakes Fegley). Pete is a mysterious 10-year-old with no family and no home who claims to live in the woods with a giant, green dragon named Elliott. And from Pete’s descriptions, Elliott seems remarkably similar to the dragon from Mr. Meacham’s stories. With the help of Natalie (Oona Laurence), an 11-year-old girl whose father Jack (Wes Bentley) owns the local lumber mill, Grace sets out to determine where Pete came from, where he belongs, and the truth about this dragon.
Disney’s PETE'S DRAGON opens in U.S. theaters on August 12, 2016.
Here's the trailer:
