Must Watch: New Featurette For ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY!
Wow. This featurette (a must watch) really nails it home for me - ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY is looking extremely good.
The visuals are amazing, the message that director Gareth Edwards is emphasizing is bang-on, and I am a sucker for behind the scenes shots. I'm looking forward to some original material being exploited in the STAR WARS universe.
"It’s a style that is unlike any other Star Wars movie," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said. She recounted seeing director Gareth Edwards, camera on his shoulder, testing shots guerilla-style as a sign that this movie would be different. "I think that’s what’s so amazing about his style," she said. "This is going to be an incredibly immersive experience when you see Rogue One."
Director Gareth Edwards recounted traveling to New York for the voiceover session with Skywalker Sound’s Matthew Wood. When Jones delivered the line, “POWER,” Edwards summed up their reactions succinctly. "We looked at each other and had nerdgasms."
Yes. James Earl Jones returns as the voice of Darth Vader. You can't get any better than that! One of cinema's greatest villains (if not the best) will be back in all his glory.
Enjoy the featurette!!
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY opens on December 16!!