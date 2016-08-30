TERMINATOR 2 Finally Getting That James Cameron 3D Conversion?
posted an awesome new poster for the 3D conversion and because Cameron is involved with it, you know it will be done CORRECTLY. About $6 to 7 million dollars for the effort probably.
Here's what the T2 Facebook posted: "August 29th 1997: The day Skynet first became self aware. August 29th 2016: the day you first saw the brand new poster for Terminator 2 in 3D. Coming to theaters in 2017."
I'm very excited to see this on the big screen. I can think of so many scenes where 3D is just going to amplify the experience so much! More when I get it.
