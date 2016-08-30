 Google+





TERMINATOR 2 Finally Getting That James Cameron 3D Conversion?

Looks like it! 2017 Release!! The official TERMINATOR 2 Facebook page posted an awesome new poster for the 3D conversion and because Cameron is involved with it, you know it will be done CORRECTLY. About $6 to 7 million dollars for the effort probably.

Here's what the T2 Facebook posted: "August 29th 1997: The day Skynet first became self aware. August 29th 2016: the day you first saw the brand new poster for Terminator 2 in 3D. Coming to theaters in 2017."

I'm very excited to see this on the big screen. I can think of so many scenes where 3D is just going to amplify the experience so much! More when I get it.



