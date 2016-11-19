FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM - Apparently At The Theater! Great Movie!!
yet it overflows with new ideas and dogma based on the magic community within North America.
The visual effects are jaw dropping in many scenes and some very imaginative minds were involved in creating them much to my pleasure! Good enough for an 'A' Cinema Score and Certified Fresh too.
If you are one of those movie goers who doesn't enjoy 3D unless it's dialed up a bit then you will enjoy BEASTS. In some areas, I felt it shouldn't be with so much depth, especially fast tracking scenes early on that may make you feel dizzy. But the movie as a whole does accomplish very nice things with 3D. I appreciated the effort. I felt the faces, even close up were superbly done.
BEASTS will apparently need more of those expanding suitcases for all the cash they are bringing in! $30 million on Friday to be exact - so that pegs the weekend at a potential $76m for the new "spinoff". Of course, being in the Potter universe doesn't hurt, does it? Clearly, sequels were set up as well. I am certainly looking forward to them.
And Eddie Redmayne? Superb as Newt Scamander!
Here's the movie's storyline:
The year is 1926 and Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident...were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt's fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM is playing now in RealD 3D.
The visual effects are jaw dropping in many scenes and some very imaginative minds were involved in creating them much to my pleasure! Good enough for an 'A' Cinema Score and Certified Fresh too.
If you are one of those movie goers who doesn't enjoy 3D unless it's dialed up a bit then you will enjoy BEASTS. In some areas, I felt it shouldn't be with so much depth, especially fast tracking scenes early on that may make you feel dizzy. But the movie as a whole does accomplish very nice things with 3D. I appreciated the effort. I felt the faces, even close up were superbly done.
BEASTS will apparently need more of those expanding suitcases for all the cash they are bringing in! $30 million on Friday to be exact - so that pegs the weekend at a potential $76m for the new "spinoff". Of course, being in the Potter universe doesn't hurt, does it? Clearly, sequels were set up as well. I am certainly looking forward to them.
And Eddie Redmayne? Superb as Newt Scamander!
Here's the movie's storyline:
The year is 1926 and Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident...were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt's fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM is playing now in RealD 3D.