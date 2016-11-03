MUST WATCH: New WONDER WOMAN Trailer!
WONDER WOMAN may be getting the movie she deserves! I'm not sure what to make of the storyline yet as we just don't know the details, but visually the trailer rocks!
Gal Gadot is absolutely stunning in the role as we saw in BvS and the addition of Chris Pine here will pay off I think.
I'm loving the production quality, the attention to detail and of course, WW's Bracelets of Submission which, as you can see, easily deflect oncoming bullets.
Enjoy!
WONDER WOMAN is slated for release June 2, 2017. Stay tuned for more!
Gal Gadot is absolutely stunning in the role as we saw in BvS and the addition of Chris Pine here will pay off I think.
I'm loving the production quality, the attention to detail and of course, WW's Bracelets of Submission which, as you can see, easily deflect oncoming bullets.
Enjoy!
WONDER WOMAN is slated for release June 2, 2017. Stay tuned for more!