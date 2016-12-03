IT'S HERE!!! First Trailer For GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2
and engage they do!
What do you think? Are you excited about what James Gunn has in store this time around?
Marvel’s GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock and Kurt Russell. Kevin Feige is producing, and Louis D’Esposito, Jonathan Schwartz, Victoria Alonso, Nik Korda and Stan Lee are the executive producers. The screenplay is by James Gunn.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is coming in May 2017.
