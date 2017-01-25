Clip: Josh Gad's Interrogation Fail With Daisy Ridley For STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
We are all looking for as much detail as possible for the upcoming STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI and sometimes a few of us might take it a bit too far. Enter Josh Gad.
No, Gad is not involved with the STAR WARS mega movie - he is filming Kenneth Branagh's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS with a certain Daisy Ridley though.
Gad invites Ridley into his trailer for some (I assume playful) interrogation to obtain some details for the movie. He wants to know (and rightly so) if the title is speaking of Rey's character being a Jedi, or if it is solely just Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, or both. A great question.
Ridley deals with the confrontation with suitable poise. Will she respond? Have a look:
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is slated for release on December 15. Needless to say, it can't come soon enough!