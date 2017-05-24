MUST WATCH: Final Trailer For Luc Besson's VALERIAN
expectations are high for VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS - the kicker is, it looks like the expectations are solid with this final trailer.
I just hope the movie delivers an amazing story to justify all the sights and sounds. Seriously, it looks amazing. Valerian stars Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen, Ethan Hawke, Rihanna and Mathieu Kassovits.
See it in RealD 3D.
Here's the movie's storyline:
VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of Leon, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers.
In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha—an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.
VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS opens on July 21 in North America.
