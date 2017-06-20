Need A Reason To See TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT? It's Shot In Native 3D
To see this cutting edge technology in play once again. Yes, 3D conversion has come a VERY long way and I'm impressed with today's efforts from companies like Stereo D, Legend and Prime Focus to name a few, but native 3D holds a very dear place in my heart and mind.
Says Bay: "If I'm going to do 3D, I'm going to do it the right way. Believe it or not, I think we are the only 3D movie being shot native this year. All the rig people who own the rigs, they're like, 'Our business is done.'"
I hear the same thing, though to me native 3D is just absolutely breathtaking if done correctly. James Cameron knows it. Ang Lee knows it. Martin Scorsese knows it. Michael Bay knows it.
If you will recall, I called on Michael on whether he was going to shoot Transformers 3 in 3D back in the day - before he was involved with the format. I like to think I pushed him a bit toward ultimately becoming one of native 3D's strongest voices... ahhh, but clearly he makes his own mind up :-)
I smile to hear him say, "It's like a curve, it gets more intense, then it comes back down. A little higher, a little lower, where your brain gets a rest. But all that's got to be sculpted. It's about intensity and energy and intimacy and then composition and movement."
I smile because that is so bang-on. That he obviously gets it. That he's come a long way to be at the point he is now.
So yes, TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT is shot in native 3D, mixing Arri Alexa 65's and Red Dragon's with anamorphic and Hawk lenses. Still, up to 20% of the movie may be post-converted to 3D due to the intimate nature of the shots. We all know what the TRANSFORMERS franchise is all about - epic, visual grandeur. It always has been. And I for one, can't wait to see this native 3D epic in all its glory.
The sad reality seems to be that theatrical native 3D has had its glory days. But, it's now moving more into virtual reality. So too will MarketSaw evolve into the VR space, with some very cool announcements coming up. I'm working on a very special project that is in stealth right now, but I'll have more soon for you. The good news is, stereoscopic 3D is still very much alive and evolving into cool new technologies.
Quotes Source: FilmJournal
I hear the same thing, though to me native 3D is just absolutely breathtaking if done correctly. James Cameron knows it. Ang Lee knows it. Martin Scorsese knows it. Michael Bay knows it.
If you will recall, I called on Michael on whether he was going to shoot Transformers 3 in 3D back in the day - before he was involved with the format. I like to think I pushed him a bit toward ultimately becoming one of native 3D's strongest voices... ahhh, but clearly he makes his own mind up :-)
I smile to hear him say, "It's like a curve, it gets more intense, then it comes back down. A little higher, a little lower, where your brain gets a rest. But all that's got to be sculpted. It's about intensity and energy and intimacy and then composition and movement."
I smile because that is so bang-on. That he obviously gets it. That he's come a long way to be at the point he is now.
So yes, TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT is shot in native 3D, mixing Arri Alexa 65's and Red Dragon's with anamorphic and Hawk lenses. Still, up to 20% of the movie may be post-converted to 3D due to the intimate nature of the shots. We all know what the TRANSFORMERS franchise is all about - epic, visual grandeur. It always has been. And I for one, can't wait to see this native 3D epic in all its glory.
The sad reality seems to be that theatrical native 3D has had its glory days. But, it's now moving more into virtual reality. So too will MarketSaw evolve into the VR space, with some very cool announcements coming up. I'm working on a very special project that is in stealth right now, but I'll have more soon for you. The good news is, stereoscopic 3D is still very much alive and evolving into cool new technologies.
Quotes Source: FilmJournal