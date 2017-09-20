TERMINATOR's Sarah Connor Returns!
but now Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator) are joining along with some new cast.
Says Cameron: "As meaningful as (Sarah Connor) was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return. There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys but there isn’t an example of that for women.
We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story. We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we'll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it."
Tim Miller (DEADPOOL) is directing. Cameron is writing (along with a writing room that included David Goyer (BATMAN BEGINS, THE DARK KNIGHT) and Justin Rhodes, Charles Eglee (DARK ANGEL) and also producing.
With this latest news, I think the pedigree being presented for this production is perfect. It'll be interesting to see if Cameron and Miller shoot this in native 3D. I'll wager they will. Can't wait for this! I wonder if Michael Biehn is in line to join... :-)
Source: THR
