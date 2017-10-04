Lauren Selig, Peter Martin and Roy Taylor Speaking At ON THE LOT AR/VR Conference October 13-14
I highly recommend attending based on the content and experts present here. Great job organizing this Jim Chabin and all involved!
Oscar Nominated Producers, Lauren Selig and Peter Martin To Give Creative Keynote At This Years “On The Lot” AR/VR Conference And AMD’s Roy Taylor To Present Opening Keynote Address
Additional Speakers Set For This Years Conference Include Aaron Luber (Google), Rick Champagne (NVIDIA), Ravi Velhal (Intel), Marcie Jastrow (Technicolor),
Wim Buyens (Barco), Bruce Vaughn (Dreamscape), Ted Schilowitz (Paramount Pictures), John Canning (PGA/NBC) and Mia Tramz (LIFE VR)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – Oscar nominated producers, Lauren Selig (American Made, Hacksaw Ridge), one of Hollywood’s most prolific creators along with producing partner Peter Martin (Waste Land) both early adopters of AR/VR media will give this years Creative Keynote: “Seeing Your Creative Become Reality” at “On The Lot.” Additionally, Selig and Martin’s joint venture V.A.L.I.S. Studios is a leader in creating immersive, experiential and holographic content. It was recently announced that Selig will be the new head of the VR Fund for IMAX. John Moon (Honda) to open “On The Lot’s” AR seminar with “Driving AR Forward.” The conference is set for Friday and Saturday, October 13-14 at The Lot studios in Hollywood.
Roy Taylor (AMD Studios) who serves as the VR Society’s Committee Chairman will present the opening keynote for the conference. Taylor is an industry-leading proponent for VR and manages VR partnerships with film, broadcast, gaming, academia, industry as well with Oculus, HTC/Vive and others. Taylor has had a multi-faceted career as a technology evangelist, content strategist and entrepreneur in both start-ups and established companies.
“Los Angeles has emerged as the worldwide home of Virtual and Augmented Reality. Hollywood has led the way in developing location-based experiences which have wowed audiences around the world,” said Roy Taylor, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Head of Media and Entertainment, AMD Studios “So AMD Studios is delighted to once again act as a title sponsor of ‘On The Lot,’ VR’s most prestigious and important event.”
Aaron Luber (Google), Rick Champagne (NVIDIA), Ravi Velhal (Intel), Marcie Jastrow (Technicolor), Wim Buyens (Barco), Bruce Vaughn (Dreamscape), Tech Shilowitz (Paramount Pictures), John Canning (PGA/NBC) and Mia Tramz (LIFE VR) join the prestigious list of previously announced speakers Robert Stromberg (Maleficent), Jerry Zucker (Airplane!, Ghost), Tony Parisi (Unity), and Gary Radburn (Dell).
In addition to the aforementioned speakers, VR panels for this years “On The Lot” include “Creating Original Content in VR,” “VR Franchises,” “Discovering the Key to Monetization in VR, AR and Beyond,” “VR Education: Chapman University and University of Southern California,” and “Consumer Research with Magid Research.” Key panels for the AR track include “AR: Mixing Media with Reality,” “AR’s Growth Roadmap: Solving Real World Problems for Industry,” “The Studio View – Paramount Pictures Studios,” “Investing in AR: How to Power Your Growth,” “Making AR: Production, Process and Costs,” and “Monetization Models for AR.”
As part of the AR track, “On The Lot” has created “Meet The Investors,” a block of time on Saturday afternoon for guests with companies in their first year of business to prearrange one-on-one meetings with Venture Capitalists and top-level executives. This is a chance to pitch your business and get invaluable guidance.
“Our goal is to accelerate the business of AR and VR content in these incredibly exciting days,” said Advanced Imaging and AR/VR Society president Jim Chabin. “We know that financing will be as critical to success as great content, so this meeting brings both the investment and creative communities together to help activate new business relationships.”
For tickets and additional information about VR On The Lot please go to VROnTheLot.com. Discount tickets available for Oculus Connect attendees, all entertainment guild members (PGA, DGA, WGA, etc.), students (with student ID) and seniors (62+).
• Premier Pass - Professional Conference & Exhibitions: $569.
• Daily Pass $315.
• Saturday AR Program Track: $259.
About AMD
For more than 45 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for entertainment, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.
About The Advanced Imaging Society and The VR Society
The Advanced Imaging Society and The VR Society were founded as a non-profit organization by major Hollywood studios and top technology companies to advance the arts and technologies of 3D, HDR, VR, AR and 360-degree content for professionals active in entertainment, media and marketing. Members include 20th Century Fox, AMD Studios, Barco, Cause Play/360 Ad Spots, Create VR, Dell, Dolby Laboratories, DreamWorks Animation, Factory 42, Fathom Events, Fraunhofer, Global 3D Media Holding, HP, Intel, Koncept VR, Legend, LIFE VR, LOOT Interactive, Lucid Dreams Productions, Lytro, MGM, Marvel Studios, Nokia Technologies, Oculus, Pixar Animation Studios, Royole Corp., Sony Entertainment, Sony Music, Stereo D, StoryTech, StreamTV Networks, Technicolor, Unity Technologies, Universal Studios, V-Nova, Virtual Reality Company, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., and Xperi.
In addition, The Advanced Imaging Society and The VR Society have international chapters in the U.K., Belgium, China (Beijing and Hong Kong), Japan, New Zealand, and Canada.
