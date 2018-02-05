Cool New Trailer And Posters For SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY
Hey guys, here's some cool new marketing material for SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY - first up, some colorful posters to whet your appetite! I think Chewie is frozen in time :-) And nice that Emilia Clarke got to keep her accent - good call.
Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.
SOLO stars: Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany. Directed by Ron Howard.
SOLO is slated for release on May 25. Cannot wait!