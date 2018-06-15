Awesome News: CAPTAIN MARVEL To Be Scored By Female Composer Pinar Toprak - A First!
CAPTAIN MARVEL is shaping up to be another must-see (and hear) event from Marvel. Ever since I saw CM's logo come up in AVENGERS INFINITY WAR I've been curious about their next move. This DOESN'T disappoint.
Pinar Toprak (KRYPTON) will be the first female composer to score a major comic book movie after signing on with Marvel's tentpole, CAPTAIN MARVEL, who is also being headlined by Brie Larson.
Says Toprak: "It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe…. I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one."
CAPTAIN MARVEL is slated for a March 2019 release. I'll have more as it happens!
Source: Variety
Photo Credit: Ray Costa via Variety
Pinar Toprak (KRYPTON) will be the first female composer to score a major comic book movie after signing on with Marvel's tentpole, CAPTAIN MARVEL, who is also being headlined by Brie Larson.
Says Toprak: "It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe…. I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one."
CAPTAIN MARVEL is slated for a March 2019 release. I'll have more as it happens!
Source: Variety
Photo Credit: Ray Costa via Variety