Captain Marvel Confirmed As The Face Of MCU? Also AVENGERS 4 Spoiler Alert!
regarding Captain Marvel recently. Namely that Brie Larson's character will indeed be the lead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Who said it? Don't know.
But apparently, the content shown to audiences also displayed Captain Marvel's powers and her dominance. Larson told E! recently (See video below): "She’s so strong - she can move planets. So for me, it was like - how far can I go with this strength?"
Man, I'm excited to see what she brings. And for me, Brie Larson is perfectly cast.
Question for you guys: Do you think that the content is referring to CM taking a temporary lead of the MCU franchise? Or permanent? In other words, do you think some of the characters killed off in AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR will make an eventual return to the land of the living?
** AVENGERS 4 SPOILER ALERT **
DO NOT READ FURTHER UNLESS YOU WANT POTENTIAL SPOILERS
After all, Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson told Vulture while filming AVENGERS 4: "Who’s really dead, and who’s really in the flaky wind of Marvel dust, I don’t know, but I do know there’s a solution that they didn’t even have to tell me, just because I know who Captain Marvel is and what all that means."
Jackson also went further saying Captain Marvel is "the most powerful character" in the MCU - heroes and villains too. She's the key guys.
CAPTAIN MARVEL is slated for a March 2019 release.
