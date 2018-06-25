Marvel Update: GOTG3, CAPTAIN MARVEL, SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME and AVENGERS 4!!
Drax may be invisible by being motionless, but Marvel isn't! Lots of Marvel updates today for you!
“[Writer/director] James [Gunn] has delivered a draft and we begin official pre-production on that very, very soon. It’ll be shooting early next year. Captain Marvel finishes in about two weeks, Spider-Man starts in about two weeks, and then Guardians 3 will start early next year.”
Awesome but also kind of bittersweet as Gunn has said in the past that he is wrapping up GOTG with this third iteration (at least this version of GOTG). And of course, there is some bitterness with the demise of Gamora in AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR. Is she truly gone?
Also, you can see from the quote above that CAPTAIN MARVEL is just about finished production and will transition to post in ~2 weeks. It's uncertain at this point if there will be a CM presence of some sort at Comic-con (Marvel is NOT in Hall H this year) but it makes sense that they could show the clips of what was shown at CineEurope recently.
Moving on to SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING 2 or as it is now known as SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME after Tom Holland (Peter Parker) instagramed (by accident?) the new name:
..And speaking of movie titles, AVENGERS 4 still does not have a name. What I'm hearing is that we won't have that information until at least a CAPTAIN MARVEL teaser is released. So it could be a while. Months even. I think it's all a self-imposed gag order to restrict any leaking of spoiler-ish information. Makes sense. AVENGERS 4 will be a game changer and has EXTREMELY high stakes involved for Marvel and Disney.
CAPTAIN MARVEL opens on March 8, 2019. AVENGERS 4 opens May 3, 2019. SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME opens July 5, 2019. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3 does not have a release date yet, but it is anticipated that it will take the "Untitled Marvel Movie" slot of May 1, 2020.