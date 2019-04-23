"Gemini Man" First Trailer Drops - 3D HFR
Hey everyone, Tim here. It's been a while, I know, but I wanted to share the first trailer for Gemini Man. This movie was shot natively in 3D HFR, and I did a set visit a year ago. More on that at a later date, when we're closer to the film's release. For now let's enjoy the trailer.
Directed by Ang Lee and starring Will Smith as an over-the-hill hitman that faces off against a younger clone of himself. The movie also stars Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Benedict Wong. Should I mention that Will Smith also stars in the movie? I'll mention it again since he does both roles of the over-the-hill hitman and the younger clone thanks to some VFX wizardry.Check out the trailer below:
That trailer was great! Can't wait for the finished movie. The fantastic 3D team behind the movie is Demetri Portelli (Stereographer) and Ben Gervais (3D Systems Engineer). I can't go into details yet about the technology used for the 3D, but we'll have more to share on that later.
Synopsis:
Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.
The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.
Connect with #GeminiMan
Facebook: facebook.com/GeminiManMovie/
Twitter: twitter.com/geminimanmovie
Instagram: instagram.com/geminimanmovie
Gemini Man hits 3D HFR screens October 11, 2019.