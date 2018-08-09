James Wan's AQUAMAN Won't Feature Any Other DCU Characters
And director James Wan agrees. Usually these days, superhero movies will bring in a supporting cast to borrow their star power for the movie obviously, but also to build excitement for the universe and any ensemble movies - like JUSTICE LEAGUE.
But AQUAMAN will face Black Manta and King Orm without Batman, Superman, et al.
Says Wan: "I wanted to keep the story to the world of AQUAMAN and not have to worry about what other characters are doing in their films and how that would affect us. I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean — keep it simple and let it be an AQUAMAN story."
He continues: "I told them I understand and respect that it’s part of a bigger universe but at the end of the day I have to tell the story I want to tell, and I want to develop the character as well. It was something the studio was respectful about… in my movie he starts off one way and becomes very different by the end. It’s a classic hero’s journey. I equate our story to The Sword and the Stone, it’s a very Arthurian story about a journey to becoming king."
Perfect! This is a pure James Wan movie. Exactly what I was hoping for - bring it!
Of course, post credit scenes weren't discussed. Sooooo... there's that. Potentially there will be some JUSTICE LEAGUE influence after all.
Here's the movie's storyline:
From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, AQUAMAN starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be... a king.
The film also stars Amber Heard ("Justice League," "Magic Mike XXL") as Mera, a firece warrior and Aquaman's ally throughout his journey; Oscarnominee Willem Dafoe ("Platoon," "Spider-Man 2") as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson ("The Conjuring" films, "Watchmen") as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren ("The Expendables" films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming "Baywatch," "Netflix's The Get Down") as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman ("The Hours" "Lion") as Arthrur's mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin ("Power Rangers") as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison ("Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones," "Green Lantern") as Arthur's dad, Tom Curry.
Wan directs from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick ("The Conjuring 2") and Will Beall ("Gangstar Squad," TV's "Training Day"), story by Geoff Johns and James Wan and Will Beal, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisnger. the film is produced by Peter Safran and Rob Cowan, with Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serving as executive producers.
Wan's team behind the scenes includes such frequent collaborators as Oscar-nominated director of photography Don Burgess ("The Conjuring 2," "Forrest Gump"), his five-time editor Kirk Morri ("The Conjuring" films, "Furious 7," the "Insidious" films), and production designer Bill Brzeski ("Furious 7"). They are joined by costume designer Kym Barrett ("The Matrix" trilogy, "The Amazing Spider-Man") and composer Rupert Gregson-Williams ("Wonder Woman").
If you haven't seen the trailer yet - have a look! Currently at 37 million views:
AQUAMAN opens in theaters on December 21 in IMAX 3D, 3D and flat.
Source: EW
